Seattle weather: sunny skies to end the weekend

Clear skies and calm winds will allow fog to form overnight. Fog is forecast to burn off by the early afternoon with plenty of sunshine for the rest of the day Sunday.

After a cool morning, afternoon highs will again be very pleasant. Many spots will be near normal, around 66 degrees.

The busy sports weekend continues. The forecast looks great for both the Mariners and the Seahawks game on Sunday. The Seahawks will kick off around 1pm with sunny skies and temperatures in the low 60s. Then the Mariners take the field later in the afternoon with plenty of sunshine and highs in the mid 60s.