Seattle weather: Sunshine and spring-like by weekend

Stubborn afternoon clouds are finally cleared out, making for a beautiful sunset tonight. The clearing skies will allow for another cool night with lows in the 40s.

Decreasing clouds with overnight lows staying cool in the mid to upper 40s.

Sunny skies and spring-like temperatures are forecast this weekend as you head out to enjoy the many fun fall festivals. Afternoon highs will soar into the low 70s both Saturday and Sunday.

Sunny skies and spring-like temperatures are expected this weekend as you head out to enjoy all the fun festivals.

The leaves are peaking with their fall colors. This may be one of the last weekends to take in the sights as rain is around the corner and may begin knocking off the leaves from the trees.

The leaves are peaking with their fall colors. This may be one of the last weekends to take in the sights as rain is around the corner. Expand

Temperatures will warm gradually heading into the weekend with highs close to 70 in Seattle by Saturday. Increasing rain chances by middle of next week. Highs in the lowlands will drop into the mid 50s around Wednesday and Thursday. Snow levels are forecast to lower to around 4000' and our first dusting of snow around Stevens Pass may be possible.

Temperatures will warm gradually heading into the weekend with highs close to 70 in Seattle by Saturday. Increasing rain chances by middle of next week. Expand

MORE NEWS FROM FOX SEATTLE

2 dead in downtown Seattle crash

Bellevue burglary spree sparks fear after chilling bedroom footage

Boeing withdraws contract offer after talks with striking workers break down

Hurricane Milton: Flooded apartments in Clearwater, FL

Here's how much it will cost to go skiing, snowboarding in WA this year

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle newsletter.