Seattle weather: A Foggy Thanksgiving Night Ahead

Another round of fog is already developing around Western Washington, reducing visibilities to below a mile in spots. Much like last night, the fog will impact many spots with some of the most dense locations in the south sound and our valleys, like Snohomish, Carnation and Duvall. Black Friday shoppers can expect to see more clouds during the day tomorrow as a disturbance passes to our north. It will remain dry, so no need to take your rain gear out with you.

A few clouds and areas of fog will be around to start the day.

It will be another chilly night as lows drop to near freezing in many locations. Frost is likely in the morning in spots. As the fog forms and temperatures drop to freezing, isolated freezing fog by morning will also be possible.

A chilly night with lows dropping into the 30s. A few spots will be near freezing. Expand

Another unseasonably cool day is forecast for tomorrow with highs struggling to make it out of the 40s across Western Washington. Bundle up if you are heading out and about.

A cool day for Black Friday shopping around Western Washington.

Cool days, chilly nights and foggy skies will persist through much of the week as a weak ridge settles in till about the middle of next week. By late Wednesday, into Thursday, we will see temperatures closer to normal and a slight chance of showers return.

Chilly temperatures sticking around through much of the weekend. Slight chance of showers next week. Expand

Will the Northern Lights be visible in WA tonight?

Parts of the U.S. will have a chance at seeing the Northern Lights the next few days. While the show won't be as spectacular as the past summer, there is a minor to moderate show forecast. Currently, the Kp index which measures the intensity is a 5 out of 9. The best viewing would be between the hours of 10pm to 2am away from city lights. Here locally in Western Washington, we will be battling the clouds moving in from the north along with foggy skies.

