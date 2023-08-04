Humid Seafair weekend on tap as showers & mtn. thunderstorms return

We saw another day with temperatures well above average for Puget Sound. The airport hit 85 with even warmer highs for areas to the south.

Change is on the way just in time for your Seafair weekend. Low pressure to the south will continue to ride into WA from NE Oregon. This will turn skies mostly cloudy overnight with a chance for light showers early Saturday morning.

Wake-up temperatures for the Central Sound start in the low 60s with slightly cooler conditions everywhere else.

Most of us will stay dry Saturday with filtered sunshine. Highs cool into the 70s for Western WA. Areas at the coast into Hoquiam and Aberdeen start with areas of patchy fog.

And if you're heading to Starfire Complex tomorrow to cheer on Ballard FC in the USL2 Championship match at 7 pm plan for overcast skies with a slight chance of a few spotty showers. #GoBallardFC

By late Saturday night another round of light showers will develop stretching from Eastern WA over the Cascades into Puget Sound and pushing into the Eastern Olympics.

Those showers will hang with us into the overnight hours allowing many communities to wake up to light to moderate rain Seafair Sunday.

Highs on Seafair Sunday warm into the mid 70 with humid conditions. And we'll hang on to the chance for thunderstorms over the Cascades with some possibly spilling into the lowlands.

By Sunday early evening most shower chances will diminish leaving us with cloudy skies.

Some models have rain totals near 0.15" for the Central and South Sounds. This is one of the situations where we'll have to just wait and see how much rain actually falls. Stay tuned!

The start of the week has onshore flow increasing with a few spotty showers. And by Tuesday evening the next weather maker rides in giving us another shot to add more rain in the bucket.We're not expecting heavy rain, just light to moderate activity. Highs on Tuesday are cool, landing near 70.

Scattered showers may linger into Wednesday with temperatures warming back into the mid 70s to low 80s by Friday. Enjoy!

Have a great Seafair Weekend all! ~Erin Mayovsky, FOX 13 Forecaster

*SeaTac Rain Almanac

*Coast Forecast

*Mountain Forecast

*Central WA Forecast