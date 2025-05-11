Seattle weather: Soggy and cloudy for Mother's Day

Pockets of heavy rain and even lightning strikes are a possibility for Mother's Day in Seattle. Make sure to keep a rain jacket and umbrella close by.

Seattle will see highs in the 60s on Sunday afternoon along with wet and cloudy weather.

Highs will lift from the upper 50s to the low 60s in Seattle on Sunday afternoon. If you have plans to celebrate the mother figures in your life, I'd suggest having a ‘plan b’ for going inside should soggy and stormy weather develop.

Spots of heavy rain are possible in the greater Seattle area on Mother's Day. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Any thunderstorms will be isolated in nature. While rain may make driving difficult, we're not expecting storms to be anywhere near the "severe" threshold.

Sloppy and soggy weather will sweep through Seattle on Sunday afternoon. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Tomorrow, there's a slightly better chance of thunder, but the possibility is still small. Monday will be a weird weather day: at times there could be sunbreaks. At other points, it might be damp.

Highs will steadily range in the low 60s in Seattle over the next few days. (FOX 13 Seattle)

On Tuesday, we'll likely manage to have a dry day. Isolated showers are possible on Wednesday. Thursday might be dry during much of the day before showers return in the evening.



Showers linger on Friday. Wetter weather may be in store for Saturday. Stay tuned for the latest on your forecast. This outlook is subject to change.



This week in Seattle will feature mostly cloudy weather with occasional showers. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Happy Mother's Day to all the wonderful mother figures out there!



Warmly,



Meteorologist Abby Acone

