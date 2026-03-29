Seattle weather: Sunday showers and mountain snow

We are heading into a pretty classic spring weather setup across Western Washington, which will bring a little bit of everything.

A weak system slides through on Sunday, bringing light rain showers to the Puget Sound lowlands and snow to the mountains.

It will be cool with on and off showers in Western Washington on Sunday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Though it will be showery, there will be plenty of dry time on Sunday for most spots, but by the afternoon, we’ll be watching for a potential convergence zone to develop somewhere along the King/Snohomish County line. That band of heavier showers could sag south into King County before it weakens.

A Puget Sound Convergence Zone could set up on Sunday evening in King County. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Meanwhile, in the mountains, snow levels will be dropping below pass level by Sunday. That means a decent round of snow for the Cascades, with 4 to 6 inches expected at both Snoqualmie and Stevens Passes. If you’re traveling, be prepared for winter-like driving conditions.

Snow levels will remain low this week, so be prepared for winter driving conditions at times over the Cascade passes. (FOX 13 Seattle)

As we head into Sunday night, showers begin to wind down, but colder air settles in. Snow levels drop even further, down to around 500 feet or lower, but moisture will be limited by then. A few snowflakes could mix into the Cascade foothills and nearby valleys late Sunday night into early Monday morning, but don’t expect anything to stick.

Monday morning will feel noticeably colder. Temperatures will dip to freezing or below in many spots. Sunshine returns by the afternoon, although highs will stay on the cool side, in the low 50s.

That dry stretch doesn’t last long. Another system moves in late Tuesday night into Wednesday, bringing back rain to the lowlands and more snow to the mountains. Snow levels will fall again late Wednesday into Thursday, setting the stage for another round of accumulating snow in the Cascades and Olympics.

Looking ahead, a ridge begins to rebuild offshore late in the week. While we won’t be completely dry, we should see fewer showers heading into Friday, with drier and warmer conditions by next weekend.