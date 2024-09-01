Sizzling sunshine and scorching temperatures for Seattle Sunday

Buckle up, Seattle. We're tracking a mini roller coaster of temperatures this week! Sunday afternoon, highs will skyrocket to the mid to upper 80s in many places across Puget Sound. Temperatures cool to the low 70s on Labor Day.

Temperatures cool dramatically from Sunday to Monday in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Communities like Seattle, Tacoma, Snoqualmie Pass, Everett and Bellingham will be even hotter than what we experienced yesterday. As a corridor of hot, dry air moves east over Puget Sound and the Cascades today, temperatures will cool substantially along the coast. Highs in the South Sound will be a few degrees cooler than yesterday.



This afternoon, there could be high-level clouds and high-level smoke coming from fires burning in Oregon and California. I'm not expecting air quality to drop at the surface. The smoke may enhance the sunset colors tonight. Any lingering haze will get pushed out of Western Washington tomorrow.



Stay hydrated today! If you don't have air-conditioning at home, I might recommend heading into a building with A/C (e.g. a mall or movie theater) if you want to give yourself a break from the heat. Mercifully, temperatures will drop considerably on Monday.

Temperatures warm to the 80s for most places in Western Washington Sunday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Fire danger is elevated today over the Central and South Cascade mountains. Remember to obey burn bans, keep cars off of dry grass and properly discard cigarettes. Any fires that start today have the potential of spreading more rapidly than under normal conditions.



Tomorrow, there might be some thunderstorms across the Cascades.

A Red Flag Warning is posted today for the Central and South Cascades. (FOX 13 Seattle)

In Eastern Washington, a Heat Advisory is posted for today.

A Heat Advisory is in effect for Eastern Washington Sunday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Labor Day will be noticeably cooler and grayer for Western Washignton thanks to our famous "marine layer" (cool, cloudy air coming from the Pacific Ocean).

Temperatures will drop fairly considerably in Seattle for Labor Day. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Tuesday will feature morning clouds followed by afternoon sunshine. Wednesday looks picture-perfect for this time of year with highs comfortably reaching the upper 70s.



Another warm wave returns Thursday and Friday as highs rebound to the 80s. Saturday will be milder with highs dipping slightly to the upper 70s.

Highs will range in the 70s and 80s this week in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Thanks so much for choosing FOX 13! We're so grateful for you and your viewership.



Warmly,



Meteorologist Abby Acone

