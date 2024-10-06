Seattle weather: Early week sunshine offers rare October 70s, rainy days follow

Highs across Seattle and Puget Sound will warm to the low to mid 70s Monday afternoon! This warmup will be accompanied by dry weather and stunning October sunshine.



Temperatures in the 70s are somewhat rare during the month of October in the Seattle region though it’s not unheard of. On average, Sea-Tac Airport experiences temperatures of at least 70 degrees twice in October. The average last 70-degree day every year at Sea-Tac is October 8.

The weather in Seattle will be sunny and dry for the Seahawks game Sunday afternoon.

After working through some pockets of fog earlier this morning, bountiful sunshine is forecast throughout the rest of the day. The weather will hold up fabulously for the Seahawks game this afternoon.



Dry, mild and pleasant weather is forecast in Seattle on Sunday. (FOX 13 Seattle)



Later tonight, there’s a low chance to see the northern lights near the Canadian border, but keep in mind: space weather forecasting is challenging and subject to change. Also, cloud cover near Canada could obscure the viewing somewhat.

Highs reach the 70s in Seattle on Tuesday. (FOX 13 Seattle)





After enjoying perfect autumn weather Monday afternoon, temperatures cool slightly on Tuesday. Showers are possible Tuesday into Wednesday. Thursday looks dry right now. Damp weather could return Friday night and into Saturday.

Temperatures will warm to the mid to upper 60s on Sunday afternoon in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)





We’re not just tracking your local forecast - we’re keeping a close watch on Hurricane Milton in the Gulf of Mexico. This could bring life-threatening storm surge and devastating winds to parts of Florida’s west coast by Tuesday night or early Wednesday. Stay tuned for additional coverage and details.



Take good care,



Meteorologist Abby Acone

MORE STORIES FROM FOX SEATTLE

Dog falls onto car from I-5 overpass in Seattle, WSP investigating

Judge increases bail for suspect in fatal Renton stabbing

Bellevue family killer resentenced after WA juvenile law changes

DOJ: Seattle family led fentanyl ring targeting Lummi Nation

View of northern lights possible in Seattle across 3 days

How to watch, stream Seattle Seahawks vs Giants

This Seattle burger joint earns title of WA's 'best burger'

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle newsletter.