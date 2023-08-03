Seattle weather: Sweltering temperatures at times

Over the next five afternoons, highs around Puget Sound could be slightly sweltering – warming to the mid 80s for many backyards.

Other places will enjoy the 70s, including the North Sound and coast. You can expect tons of sunshine throughout the rest of the day today.

We're watching a super small fire in Grays Harbor County (in the Moclips area), burning 20 acres as of this morning. While this could produce a little bit of smoke in the area, air quality is expected to stay mostly good around Western Washington in the short term.

The South Sound and parts of the coast could wake up to yet another gray sky Friday, but many in Puget Sound will enjoy sunshine from beginning to end Friday.

Saturday could be interesting around parts of Western Washington as a few showers and thunderstorms pop up over the Cascades. Keep in mind, the chance is rather small, Still, hikers and backpackers need to be prepared to respond if lightning develops. You can monitor any storms via radar on our free FOX 13 weather app. A couple showers could spill over into Puget Sound on Saturday, but there's still some uncertainty about what to expect. Stay tuned!

Sunday could offer yet another chance for a couple strikes of lightning over the Cascades.

The 80s stick around into Monday before a stronger onshore flow kicks into gear on Tuesday. The mid to upper 70s are on tap through Wednesday. Maximize on the gorgeous, mild sunshine because much hotter temperatures could arrive the following week.

