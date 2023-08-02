Seattle weather: Temperatures hang in the 80s as move into the weekend

Beautiful skies across Western WA on your Wednesday. Highs went sailing above-average again for many communities. Sea-Tac hit 84 at the airport.

More of the same overnight with some areas seeing a few clouds, otherwise, mainly clear skies up and down the I-5 corridor with lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Look for early, patchy fog on the central coast.

Thursday looks very similar to Wednesday with just a few high clouds for those who head out early. Skies clear quickly for another gorgeous summer day.

North Sounders will enjoy highs in the mid to upper 70s with slightly cooler conditions for the Islands and through the strait. The Central and South Sound warms into the mid to upper 80s once again.

As we push into the weekend, look for overnight lows to only cool into the low 60s after temps land in the mid to upper 80s through the weekend with plenty of afternoon sunshine.

Over the weekend, there is the chance for thunderstorms to fire up over the Cascades. Be aware if you are camping in the high country Saturday and Sunday.

By Monday, our upper-level ridge starts to break down opening the door for marine air to filter back into the region. We'll see clouds increase with cooler highs. Enjoy!

Have a great rest of the week all! ~Erin Mayovsky, FOX 13 Forecaster

*SeaTac Rain Almanac

*Coast Forecast

*Mountain Forecast

*Central WA Forecast