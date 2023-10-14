Seattle weather: Times of rain this weekend

This weekend won't be a washout, but scattered rain is in the forecast. Monday will be wet and active. Dry weather takes over on Tuesday.

Highs today will be much cooler than yesterday, lifting to the upper 50s and low 60s. Mostly cloudy skies are on tap.

Futurecast details the coverage and timing of the rain today and tomorrow:

Sunday morning will be dry and quiet. Showers reappear by the evening.



Monday will be damp and gray. It'll be gusty and rainy with a slight chance for thunderstorms.

Drier weather returns on Tuesday. Mostly cloudy skies are expected.



Wednesday and Thursday will be absolutely glorious with sunny skies and highs on either side of 70 degrees. Enjoy!



Friday will start with spooky fog, but sunshine will make an appearance in the afternoon.

Hope you have a wonderful weekend! Thanks so much for choosing FOX 13. It's a privilege and joy forecasting for you!



Warmly,



Meteorologist Abby Acone

