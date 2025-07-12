Times of scorching weather this week in Seattle

This weekend, we’re forecasting highs in the mid 80s for the greater-Seattle area. By Wednesday, there’s a chance that temperatures could warm to around 90 degrees in the Emerald City. Stay tuned because this forecast is subject to change!

Warmer-than-normal weather can be expected in Seattle on Saturday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Fire danger remains elevated around the state today, but that risk could be slightly higher tomorrow due to drier northeasterly winds developing. There are burn bans in effect for Mason and Grays Harbor Counties. Multiple wildfires are burning in Washington. Go here for more details:

What's next:

Temperatures will likely land in the low to mid 80s around Central and South Puget Sound on Saturday afternoon. Earlier this morning, low-hanging clouds enveloped the skies of some communities near the Strait and the North Coast. Mostly sunny skies are on the way for this afternoon.

Hotter-than-normal weather continues in Seattle on Saturday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

This week, as highs reach the 80s (if not hotter), conditions could get uncomfortable at times for those without air conditioning. Seattle could potentially experience the low 90s on Wednesday.

Highs could skyrocket to 90 degrees in Seattle on Wednesday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

There's still some uncertainty regarding how hot it might get next week, and there's plenty of time for the forecast to change.

When it comes to the 90s in Seattle, we typically need three ingredients to line up:

High pressure overhead

A thermal trough near the surface

Easterly winds

If one or more of these factors don't develop, the chance of the 90s drops. Stay tuned as we monitor these ingredients closely!

High pressure and what's called a thermal trough will lead to hotter-than-normal weather next week in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Take good care,

Meteorologist Abby Acone

