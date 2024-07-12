Seattle weather: Warm, sunny, and dry this weekend

Warm summer weather continues in Western Washington Friday through the weekend with highs in the mid 80s.

An upper level ridge of high pressure will stick around, keeping our weather very stable, sunny, and warm the next three days.

A map showing the high temperatures in Western Washington Friday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Wildfire risk levels will remain elevated through the weekend with warm to hot temperatures, low humidity, and dry fuels.

The wildfire risk levels Friday across the state of Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Wildfires burning in Chelan County will push smoke into areas around Central and Eastern Washington. We could see worsening air quality levels at the surface in Chelan, Douglas, and Okanogan counties through the weekend.

A map showing the surface level smoke forecast. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Poor air quality is expected in north Central Washington through the weekend due to wildfires burning near Chelan. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Western Washington will see a bigger onshore push Monday and Thursday of next week, leading to the chance of some brief morning cloud cover. Other than that, there is no rain or extreme heat in the forecast for at least the next seven to ten days.

The 7 day forecast for Seattle and the greater Puget Sound area. (FOX 13 Seattle)

