Seattle weather: Warm and sunny stretch ahead

The Brief Western Washington will experience a very warm and sunny Monday with temperatures in the mid-80s, potentially reaching 90 degrees in some areas, while Central and Eastern Washington are under a Heat Advisory with highs expected between 95 and 105 degrees. This warmth will persist into the first week of July, though slightly cooler air is anticipated from Tuesday onwards.



The last day of June will be very warm and sunny as high temperatures soar to the mid 80s.

A ridge of high pressure over the Pacific Northwest will make for a dry and mostly cloud-free day. Temperatures will run about five degrees warmer than Sunday, with a few spots touching 90 degrees in the central and south Puget Sound areas.

It will be a warm and sunny Monday in Western Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Central and Eastern Washington are under a Heat Advisory, with high temperatures expected to soar between 95 and 105 degrees.

A Heat Advisory is in effect for Central and Eastern Washington Monday and Tuesday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Onshore flow will push cooler air into the region Tuesday through the end of the week. Temperatures will still remain above average as we head into the 4th of July weekend.

It will be a warm and sunny first week of July in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The Seattle Mariners are taking on the Kansas City Royals on Monday night at T-Mobile Park. It will be a beautiful sunny and warm evening for baseball.

It will be warm and sunny for Monday night's Mariners game against the Kansas City Royals. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The Source: Information in this story came from various weather models interpreted by FOX 13 Chief Meteorologist Brian MacMillan.

