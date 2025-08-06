Wettest weather in Seattle since mid-June

The Brief The Seattle region will see its most significant rain since June 21, with chances of heavy downpours, isolated lightning, and hail, but also dry periods, especially in Seattle and the South Sound. Highs today will be cooler, reaching the upper 60s to low 70s, with mostly cloudy skies, some sunbreaks, and breezy conditions; spotty thunderstorms may develop in Snohomish and Whatcom counties. Drier weather returns Thursday afternoon, with gradual warming into the 70s on Friday and Saturday, and temperatures potentially reaching the low 90s in Seattle by Monday.



The Seattle region is expected to experience the most rain the area has seen since June 21.

This afternoon, there's a small chance for locally heavy downpours, isolated lightning and small hail. However, it's important to note: it's not going to be raining constantly today. There will still be plenty of dry hours as well - especially this afternoon in Seattle and the South Sound.

After a rainy start, slightly stormy weather is a possibility north of Seattle on Wednesday afternoon. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Highs this afternoon will be noticeably cooler than the average, lifting only to the upper 60s to the low 70s. You can plan on mostly cloudy skies, a few late afternoon sunbreaks and slightly breezy conditions.

Highs will be about ten degrees below average in Seattle on Wednesday as mostly cloudy weather continues. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Rain and thunder in Seattle

Big picture view:

From Snohomish County through Whatcom County, spotty thunderstorms could develop this afternoon. The best possibility for this will be over the North Cascades.

Outside a few showers early Thursday where a convergence zone is happening, drier weather will return to the region in the afternoon.

Warmer weather will build in Seattle by Friday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

What's next:

Friday and Saturday will feature gradual warming with highs in the 70s.

As a ridge of high pressure strengthens next week, temperatures will skyrocket in the region. Temperatures could soar to the low 90s in Seattle on Monday.

Scorching weather returns to Seattle for next week. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Thanks so much for choosing FOX 13! We appreciate you so much.

Warmly,

Meteorologist Abby Acone and Chief Meteorologist Brian MacMillan

