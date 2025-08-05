Seattle weather: Showers and cooler temperatures Wednesday
SEATTLE - We saw some warmer temperatures this afternoon and more sunshine this afternoon before we see rain return Wednesday.
What's next:
Rain returns for the first time since June to western Washington. It will be a wet start to the day, but sunbreaks will return for some into the afternoon.
Temperatures will be cooler Wednesday as the front sweeps through, only reaching the low 70s. A rumble of thunder can't be ruled out for the afternoon, especially along the North Cascades.
Showers will linger through early Thursday, but skies will dry out by the afternoon. Temperatures will start to warm back to the mid 70s Friday with more sunshine. We will see the warmer summer temperatures next week.
The Source: Information in this story came from FOX 13 Seattle Meteorologist Claire Anderson and the National Weather Service.
