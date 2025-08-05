Seattle weather: Showers and cooler temperatures Wednesday

The Brief Rain returns to western Washington Wednesday, marking the first rainfall since June. Cooler temperatures in the low 70s expected, with possible afternoon thunderstorms. Showers linger into Thursday morning, but sunshine and mid-70s temperatures return by Friday.



We saw some warmer temperatures this afternoon and more sunshine this afternoon before we see rain return Wednesday.

We saw some warmer temperatures this afternoon and more sunshine this afternoon before we see rain return Wednesday.

What's next:

Rain returns for the first time since June to western Washington. It will be a wet start to the day, but sunbreaks will return for some into the afternoon.

Rain returns for the first time since June to Western Washington.

Temperatures will be cooler Wednesday as the front sweeps through, only reaching the low 70s. A rumble of thunder can't be ruled out for the afternoon, especially along the North Cascades.

Temperatures will be cooler Wednesday as the front sweeps through, only reaching the low 70s.

Showers will linger through early Thursday, but skies will dry out by the afternoon. Temperatures will start to warm back to the mid 70s Friday with more sunshine. We will see the warmer summer temperatures next week.

Showers will linger through early Thursday, but skies will dry out by the afternoon. Expand

The Source: Information in this story came from FOX 13 Seattle Meteorologist Claire Anderson and the National Weather Service.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Seattle Police Chief responds after two deadly shootings on Sunday

Alaska Airlines to launch flights to London, Reykjavik from Seattle

WA Gov. Bob Ferguson shares Jonathan Hoang missing poster

PSE warns of power shutoffs as WA wildfires surge

Bryan Kohberger's 3-D Idaho murder scene unveiled

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.