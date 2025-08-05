Seattle weather: Wet Wednesday morning commute ahead

The Brief Western Washington will see significant rain Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, potentially causing slick roads. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with mid-70s temperatures; light coastal showers are possible, and the Mariners game will be comfortable. Thunderstorms may develop Wednesday afternoon, with warmer temperatures reaching the 80s by Sunday.



Western Washington will see its first significant rain in weeks as a system moves through the region Tuesday into Wednesday.

Most of Tuesday in the Puget Sound area will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine, with high temperatures in the mid-70s. Light showers are possible along the Washington Coast and into the Olympic Peninsula, especially around the late afternoon hours.

It will be mild and cloud Tuesday with highs in the mid 70s around Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

If you're heading to the Seattle Mariners game at T-Mobile Park Tuesday night, it will be a very comfortable night for baseball.

It will be very comfortable and cloudy for Tuesday night's Mariners game. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Will it rain in Seattle tonight?

What's next:

Later tonight, a frontal system will push through Western Washington, bringing widespread rain showers. The heaviest rain in the Puget Sound area will arrive during the Wednesday morning commute. It hasn’t rained in a while, and this could create slick conditions on the roadways as oil and dirt rise to the surface. Exercise extra caution when heading out on Wednesday morning.

Wednesday's morning commute will be wet around Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Wednesday afternoon, lingering post-frontal showers could develop into thunderstorms. The best chances for thunderstorm development are east of Puget Sound and north of Seattle. Light showers will linger into Thursday morning.

Big picture view:

A ridge of high pressure will develop over the Pacific Northwest Friday through the weekend. Temperatures will climb back into the 80s by Sunday.

Rain returns to Western Washington Tuesday night. (FOX 13 Seattle)

