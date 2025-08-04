Seattle weather: Increasing clouds and late rain Tuesday

The Brief Smoke from the Bear Gulch fire has affected air quality in western Washington, but improvement is expected by Tuesday. Temperatures will remain below average, with highs in the low 70s and mostly cloudy skies. A new system will bring showers overnight into Wednesday, with more sunshine and warmer temperatures by the weekend.



It was a little hazy and cloudy this afternoon for western Washington as smoke from the Bear Gulch fire moved into the Puget Sound.

Air quality today was moderate to unhealthy for sensitive groups in parts of Western today. We will see improving air quality Tuesday and through the rest of the week.

Temperatures Tuesday will be a few degrees warmer than Monday's as a weak ridge of high pressure builds slightly to the east. Highs will stay below seasonal average with temperatures only reaching the low 70s and mostly cloudy skies.

Clouds will increase Tuesday evening ahead of our next system, which will bring a few showers overnight into Wednesday.

Showers will be more widespread Wednesday with cooler temperatures. Showers will linger to start the day Thursday, but we will see more sunshine and warmer temperatures by the end of the week into the weekend.

The Source: Information in this story came from FOX 13 Seattle Meteorologist Claire Anderson and the National Weather Service.

