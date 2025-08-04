Seattle weather: Widespread rain returns Tuesday night

The Brief Monday will see low clouds in Western Washington with some sunbreaks and highs in the mid-70s. A more organized weather system will bring rain starting Tuesday afternoon, affecting the coast and Puget Sound, with widespread showers expected by Wednesday morning. After showers on Wednesday and Thursday, drier weather will return for Friday and the weekend, with temperatures rising into the 80s.



Monday will bring more clouds to Western Washington as a weak weather system moves over the area.

Low clouds will hang out most of Monday morning and into the early afternoon around Puget Sound. Expect some sunbreaks in the mix today with highs in the mid-70s.

It will be cloudy with afternoon sunbreaks in Western Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

What's next:

A more organized system will impact the area starting Tuesday afternoon. Showers will initially impact the Washington Coast Olympic Peninsula, and the North Puget Sound. By late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, the frontal system will push east, bringing widespread rain showers to the greater Puget Sound area.

Wednesday morning’s commute will be a wet one. It hasn’t rained in a while, so the roads could be slick in areas on Wednesday morning as oil rises to the surface.

It will be wet for Wednesday morning's commute in the Puget Sound area. (FOX 13 Seattle)

After some leftover showers on Wednesday and Thursday, much drier weather is on tap for Friday and the weekend. Temperatures will be back into the 80s on Saturday and Sunday.

Rain will return to Seattle Tuesday night into Wednesday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Level 3 evacuations issued for Bear Gulch Fire in Mason County, WA

Fire at funeral home in South Seattle was intentionally set

Uber rides cost more in Seattle than rest of US: report

State lawmaker concerned over companies 'quiet quitting' Washington

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.