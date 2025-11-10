Police investigate deadly shooting in Tacoma, WA

The Brief Tacoma police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred late Sunday night near 5100 South 58th Street, which is being treated as a homicide. Officers found a man with a gunshot wound after responding to reports of gunfire, and despite attempting lifesaving measures until medics arrived, the victim tragically died at the scene.



Tacoma police are investigating a deadly shooting late Sunday night.

What we know:

The shooting happened before 7 p.m. near 5100 South 58th Street.

Investigators said officers responded to the location after reports of gunfire, and when officers arrived they found a man with a gunshot wound.

Officers began lifesaving measures on the victim until medics arrived, but the man died at the scene.

Tacoma police said its detectives and crime scene technicians are investigating the incident as a homicide.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

WA state election results 2025

Police pursuit ends in deadly motorcycle crash in Lakewood, WA

Seattle Sounders' Cristian Roldan named to 2025 MLS Best XI

When do election results get updated in WA?

Bruce Harrell leads Katie Wilson in race for Seattle mayor

Everett, WA woman hospitalized amid national listeria outbreak

WA election results: Tracking a close race for King County Executive

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.