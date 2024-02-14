1 person killed after tree falls onto SR 18 near Issaquah-Hobart Road

One person has died after a tree fell on a south King County roadway on Wednesday evening.

The crash occurred around 9:15 p.m. on eastbound SR 18, near Issaquah-Hobart Road.

Eastside Fire and Rescue said that the incident was a "single occupant fatality resulting from a tree falling onto SR 18."

A spokesperson for Eastside Fire and Rescue said a tree fell when the person happened to be driving by.

They were pronounced dead on scene.

It's unknown at this time whether the tree fell from wind, wet ground or if the roots gave out.

No other vehicles were involved.

The roadway was blocked for some time as crews worked to clear the area.

Washington State Patrol will be investigating.

This is a developing story.

FOX 13 will have updates as they become available.