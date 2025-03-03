$100K stolen Liberty Bell replica found by Seattle parking enforcement officer

The Brief A $100,000 bell was found in a Seattle neighborhood on the street. It was reportedly stolen from a cemetery just days prior. The discovery was made by an on-duty parking officer.



A Seattle parking enforcement officer rang in the week with a big discovery while doing his rounds in the Whittier Heights neighborhood.

Officer Michael Eaton spotted an "enormous" object under a blue tarp in the are of NW 83rd Street and 13th Avenue NW.

He took a further look and recognized it as the bell he saw reported stolen on the news over the weekend. It is one of 20 replica Liberty Bells of its kind, estimated to be worth $100,000.

Seattle Parking Enforcement Officer Michael Eaton

The backstory:

Evergreen Washelli Cemetery reported the theft on Mar. 1. They told police that someone cut the locks off doors to their facility and took the rare bell made of copper.

Now, SPD investigators are working to identify and find suspects connected to the bell heist.

The stolen Liberty Bell replica was found loosely covered by a tarp and other objects just outside the Greenwood and Whittier Heights neighborhoods.

What you can do:

Anyone with information, photos or video related to this investigation is asked to call the SPD Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.

The Source: Information for this article comes from the Seattle Police Department.

MORE TOP STORIES FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Gov. Ferguson details $4 billion in spending cuts to address WA deficit

Parents petition to remove WA substitute principal after past admissions of drug use

‘Oops I did a crime’: WA high school teacher charged with child porn

First WA measles case of 2025 confirmed in King County infant

3.2 magnitude earthquake rocks east King County, WA

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.