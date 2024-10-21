Truck strikes 102nd Ave. bridge, shutting down traffic in Bothell, WA

The 102nd Avenue bridge over State Route 522 in Bothell is shut down completely as police investigate a crash.

A truck struck the bridge Monday afternoon, police say. As of 3:45 p.m., authorities are diverting traffic away from the bridge entirely.

102nd Ave. bridge shut down

Additionally, SR-522 is down to one lane in each direction. The City of Bothell confirmed this is for a routine bridge assessment following the crash.

Drivers in the area are asked to take alternative routes as transportation authorities assess bridge conditions.

Police in Bothell say the driver of the truck is pulled over and cooperating with law enforcement.

Motorists are told to expect continued delays the afternoon of October 21 as investigations into the crash and bridge conditions continue.

Transportation officials can be seen photographing the underside of the bridge for damage.

