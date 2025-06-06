13 arrested in Seattle narcotics operation

The Brief Seattle police arrested 13 suspects, including a 17-year-old boy, in a narcotics operation across several areas, recovering drugs, a handgun, and cash. Eight suspects faced narcotics charges, while two others were arrested for assault.



Seattle police officers arrested 13 suspects, including a teenage boy, in a narcotics operation Thursday afternoon.

According to police, the operation netted arrests in Westlake Park, Little Saigon, Pioneer Square and downtown Seattle. Officers recovered a handgun, 24.2g of crack, 13.9g of cocaine, 30.6g of fentanyl, 5.7g of fentanyl pills, 14.3g of suspected psychedelic mushrooms, 12.7g of methamphetamine, 37.3g of phencyclidine and $2,142 in cash.

Authorities say eight of the suspects were arrested for narcotics violations.

One of them was a 17-year-old boy armed with a gun, and another two suspects were arrested on assault charges.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Seattle Police Department.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Travis Decker manhunt: 'Remote' areas of 5 WA counties told to lock doors

Former Army squadmate shares insight into Travis Decker's military past

Miles Hudson found guilty on 2 counts of reckless driving in Seattle

Key figures from Bryan Kohberger's youth summoned to Idaho for student murders trial

Rochester dog training facility owner accused of killing employee during video shoot

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.