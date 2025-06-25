2 fishermen hit by waves, killed in Ocean Shores, WA

The Brief Two surf fishermen died after being struck by breaking waves at Copalis Beach in Ocean Shores on Wednesday morning. Despite rescue efforts and CPR, both victims were unable to be revived after being submerged in the water. Multiple agencies, including Ocean Shores Fire and Police, responded to the incident in the Heath Approach area.



Two surf fishermen were killed after being hit by breaking waves in Ocean Shores Wednesday morning.

First responders were dispatched to a surf rescue incident at Copalis Beach after reports that two fishermen were submerged in the water.

Both victims were pulled to shore and attempted to be resuscitated with CPR. Sadly, they did not survive.

It happened in the Heath Approach area around 9:45 a.m.

Multiple agencies, including the Ocean Shores Fire Department, Fire District 7, Ocean Shores Police and Grays Harbor Sheriff's Office, responded.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Ocean Shores Fire Department.

