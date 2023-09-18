2 injured in drive-by shooting on I-5 near Tukwila

Washington State Patrol is investigating a shooting on I-5 near Tukwila that injured two people.

According to WSP, the shooting happened just before 12 p.m. An older-model white Chevrolet Camaro drove by a blue Kia, both heading southbound near Interurban Ave S, when the Camaro driver shot at them.

The driver and passenger were both struck in the shooting.

Authorities did not specify what happened, but the Kia driver left the passenger behind and drove to Valley General. The passenger has non-life-threatening injuries and the driver has not been found.

RELATED: Deputies: Man terrorizes Sequim in hit-and-run, chases after kids in truck

Anyone with information on the shooting or suspect is urged to call 911 immediately.