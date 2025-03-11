2 men arrested in Covington, WA teen's murder
COVINGTON, Wash. - Two men have been arrested in connection with the murder of a Covington teen in October.
The King County Sheriff's Deputies arrested the men on Monday morning and booked them on charges of homicide, unlawful imprisonment and burglary.
The backstory:
On Oct. 20, 911 calls started coming in for a shooting near an apartment complex on the 16800 block of SE Wax Road.
Responding officers rendered medical aid to two male teens with life-threatening injuries until medical personnel arrived at the scene.
One teen died at the scene, while another was taken to the hospital.
KSCO believes there was an argument of some kind leading up to the Sunday morning shooting.
The two men could make their first court appearance on Tuesday afternoon.
The Source: This report includes information from the King County Sheriff's Office.
To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.
Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.