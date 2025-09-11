The Brief A $2 million Powerball ticket was sold in Tacoma, thanks to a Power Play add-on doubling the prize. The Rocket convenience store in Tacoma will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. Several other big lottery wins occurred in Washington, including $50,000 and $100,000 prizes.



Just after two winning tickets split the second-largest prize in U.S. lottery history, a $2 million Powerball winning ticket was sold in Tacoma.

What we know:

According to Washington's Lottery, the ticket was sold Wednesday night at the Rocket convenience store at 15119 Pacific Avenue South, at the 76 gas station in Tacoma.

The player that purchased the ticket purchased a Power Play add-on, which was 2x on drawing night, turning the $1 million prize into $2 million.

The store that sold the $2 million winning ticket will receive a $10,000 selling bonus.

Local perspective:

There have also been quite a few other big winners across Washington ahead of the $1.8 billion drawing on Sep. 6.

On Saturday, $50,000 winning tickets were sold in Puyallup, Yakima, Waitsburg and Prosser. $100,000 prizes, which included the 2x Power Play add-on, were sold in Bellevue and Kennewick.

There were also two $100k winners and three $50k winners in the Evergreen state on Sep. 3.

The Source: Information in this story came from Washington's Lottery.

