No jackpot, but WA has several $100K, $50K Powerball winners

The Brief No one won the $1.4 billion Powerball jackpot, but Washington state had multiple big winners. Two $100,000 winners and three $50,000 winners were announced in Washington. The Powerball jackpot has now increased to $1.7 billion for the next drawing.



Despite no one getting the $1.4 billion Powerball jackpot, Washington state had several big winners in Wednesday night's drawing.

Washington's Lottery says there were two $100,000 winners and three $50,000 winners in the Evergreen state on September 3.

Both of the $100k winners included the Power Play add-on, which was 2x, doubling the $50,000 prize.

Who Won?:

Here's where the winning tickets came from:

$100k winners

Fred Meyer at 5050 State Highway 303 NE in Bremerton

Fred Meyer at 1900 SE Sedgwick Road in Port Orchard

$50k winners

Circle K at 660 S Columbia Avenue in Connell

Cumberland Grocery at 31302 SE 354th Street in Enumclaw

Fred Meyer at 17801 108th Avenue SE in Renton

The Bremerton Fred Meyer has previously had six winning tickets valued at $1,000 or more, according to Washington's Lottery's list of the region's "luckiest retailers" of 2024.

The Powerball jackpot jumped to $1.7 billion after Wednesday night's drawing, marking the 41st straight drawing without a big winner.

The Source: Information in this story came from Washington's Lottery.

