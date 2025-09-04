Expand / Collapse search

No jackpot, but WA has several $100K, $50K Powerball winners

Published  September 4, 2025 5:08pm PDT
While no one brought home the jackpot, several Washington stores sold winning tickets for big amounts on Wednesday night's Powerball drawing.

The Brief

    • No one won the $1.4 billion Powerball jackpot, but Washington state had multiple big winners.
    • Two $100,000 winners and three $50,000 winners were announced in Washington.
    • The Powerball jackpot has now increased to $1.7 billion for the next drawing.

SEATTLE - Despite no one getting the $1.4 billion Powerball jackpot, Washington state had several big winners in Wednesday night's drawing.

Washington's Lottery says there were two $100,000 winners and three $50,000 winners in the Evergreen state on September 3.

Both of the $100k winners included the Power Play add-on, which was 2x, doubling the $50,000 prize. 

Who Won?:

Here's where the winning tickets came from:

$100k winners

  • Fred Meyer at 5050 State Highway 303 NE in Bremerton
  • Fred Meyer at 1900 SE Sedgwick Road in Port Orchard

$50k winners

  • Circle K at 660 S Columbia Avenue in Connell
  • Cumberland Grocery at 31302 SE 354th Street in Enumclaw
  • Fred Meyer at 17801 108th Avenue SE in Renton

The Bremerton Fred Meyer has previously had six winning tickets valued at $1,000 or more, according to Washington's Lottery's list of the region's "luckiest retailers" of 2024. 

The Powerball jackpot jumped to $1.7 billion after Wednesday night's drawing, marking the 41st straight drawing without a big winner.

The Source: Information in this story came from Washington's Lottery.

