$20M agreement helping with reforestation efforts on burned Northwest forestlands

As forestlands are wiped out by extreme fires, a larger problem is being revealed beyond the damage left behind: it’s what can’t be regenerated – the forests themselves.

In 2017, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Forest Service reported that climate change has led to rising temperatures, increased drought, extreme weather events and pest/pathogen activities that have changed how national forests can regenerate on their own. Natural regeneration now only makes up 40% of the need.

"The backlog for reforestation is everywhere," said Brian Kittler, the resilient forests lead for American Forests. "Here in the Northwest, we have about 21% of that backlog."

Help may be on the way in the form of a new partnership between American Forests and USDA. A $20 million agreement between the non-profit, and the government entity is aiming to rapidly scale reforestation efforts aimed at millions of burned, degraded acres over the next five years.

On the ground, that will help in a variety of ways. Much of that work is centered on collecting seeds, growing plants, and planting them in areas that were hit by severe wildfires.

"We’re going to replant 1.2 billion trees," said President Joe Biden to a group gathered at Seward Park during an Earth Day visit in 2022.

While the executive order he signed that day was viewed as a move to protect old-growth forests, it also had directives to expand seed and nursery capacity.

Without increasing that capacity, it’s unlikely the West could re-plant its backlog of burned and damaged forestlands. The USDA said they would need to quadruple the number of tree seedlings produced by nurseries to meet future needs.

There is also a need for a growth in the workforce capable of doing the work tied to seed banks and nurseries.

"That is a really hard job," said Kittler. "Climbing mountains, carrying large packs full of seedlings on your shoulders all day, and getting the trees planted the right way. It’s a critical, critical job.. and it’s intense work."

This month's agreement to create a partnership is part of the REPLANT Act, which is aimed at prioritizing and planning reforestation needs.