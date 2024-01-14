5 people killed in Pierce County car crash; SR 512 east closed

Five people were killed in a one-car crash early Sunday morning on SR 512 near South Hill Mall.

The crash happened around 4:30 a.m. on eastbound SR 512 near 104th St. E. No other cars were involved in the crash.

(Washington State Patrol)

All eastbound lanes of State Route 512 were expected to remain closed for several more hours during the investigation.

The Washington State Patrol was asking people to avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.