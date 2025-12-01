Anacortes, WA high school teacher killed in 3-car crash in Skagit County

The Brief An Anacortes High School teacher was tragically killed in a three-car collision on State Route 20. The crash occurred when a truck crossed the center line, colliding with two other vehicles. Anacortes High School is offering grief counseling to support students and staff affected by the loss.



An Anacortes high school teacher was tragically killed in a three-car collision on State Route 20 in Skagit County Monday morning.

It happened east of Deception Pass at around 7 a.m. on Dec. 1.

According to Washington State Patrol, a truck crossed the center line and struck two cars that were traveling southbound on SR 20. A tire from one of the vehicles also hit another car.

The driver who initially caused the crash was hospitalized, and another driver died at the scene.

The person who died was identified as 36-year-old Edmundo Corrales, a Spanish teacher at Anacortes High School.

What they're saying:

The school mourned the loss of Mr. Corrales after learning of his passing, sharing a message to the community, which said, in part:

"Señor Corrales was a dedicated educator whose warmth, humor, and passion for teaching touched the lives of countless students and colleagues. His commitment to helping students grow academically and personally made him an irreplaceable part of our school community.

"We are committed to supporting Mr. Corrales’s students and the well-being of all members of our school community who may be impacted by this loss. Grief counselors will be available to students and staff at Anacortes High School, and we encourage anyone in need of support to access these resources. Losing a member of our school community is deeply painful, and if you notice anyone, student or adult, showing signs of grief, please reach out and help connect them with available support services.

"We know this loss will be felt deeply across our school and community. Please keep the Corrales family and all those who loved him in your thoughts during this time of grief."

The cause of the crash is under investigation, and drugs or alcohol are not believed to be involved.

All three cars involved in the crash were totaled. It's currently unknown if the causing driver will face any charges.

