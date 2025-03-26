Expand / Collapse search

Sound Transit Angle Lake light rail station closed due to power outage

By
Published  March 26, 2025 10:54pm PDT
Transportation
FOX 13 Seattle

Angle Lake light rail station closed due to power outage

Service was suspended at the Sound Transit Angle Lake station after a reported power outage, with passengers having to be escorted off the light rail train on the elevated platform.

The Brief

    • The Angle Lake Sound Transit light rail station is currently closed due to a power outage.
    • Overhead wires reportedly snapped due to inclement weather, and service is now suspended.

ANGLE LAKE, Wash. - The Angle Lake Sound Transit light rail station is currently closed due to a power outage.

What we know:

According to Sound Transit, overhead wires snapped due to Wednesday night's thunderstorms, causing power at the station to go out.

The outage has caused 1 Line service to Angle Lake to be suspended.

Passengers on a light rail train reportedly had to removed on the elevated track.

Sound Transit Angle Lake station loses power, passengers removed

Light rail services at the Sound Transit Angle Lake station are closed until further notice due to a power outage. The Line 1 service is also suspended. Crews reportedly removed passengers from a light rail train after it got stuck on the elevated track.

It's currently unknown how long repairs will take. Sound Transit will provide updates as they become available.

RapidRide A Line buses have been added to provide extra service between SeaTac and Angle Lake.

The Source: Information in this story is from Sound Transit and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Gov. Ferguson cancels parole for man convicted in brutal 1980 triple murder

Thurston County, WA officials investigate 2 fentanyl overdoses in jail

UW lab technician detained at ICE detention center in Tacoma

Search underway for suspect after man shot, killed in Parkland

New Bigg's orca calf spotted in WA waters

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.

TransportationSeaTacNews