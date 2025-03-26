Sound Transit Angle Lake light rail station closed due to power outage

The Brief The Angle Lake Sound Transit light rail station is currently closed due to a power outage. Overhead wires reportedly snapped due to inclement weather, and service is now suspended.



The Angle Lake Sound Transit light rail station is currently closed due to a power outage.

What we know:

According to Sound Transit, overhead wires snapped due to Wednesday night's thunderstorms, causing power at the station to go out.

The outage has caused 1 Line service to Angle Lake to be suspended.

Passengers on a light rail train reportedly had to removed on the elevated track.

It's currently unknown how long repairs will take. Sound Transit will provide updates as they become available.

RapidRide A Line buses have been added to provide extra service between SeaTac and Angle Lake.

The Source: Information in this story is from Sound Transit and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

