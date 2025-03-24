The Brief King County Executive Dow Constantine could be tapped as the next CEO of Sound Transit as soon as Thursday. Constantine was named a "preferred candidate" for the role, with several local leaders and members of the Sound Transit Board advocating for his selection. Constantine's current term ends Jan. 1, 2026.



King County Executive Dow Constantine could be tapped as the next CEO of Sound Transit this week, the agency announced on Monday.

What they're saying:

Constantine, who previously announced he would not seek reelection in 2025, was named a "preferred candidate" for the role, and could be appointed as soon as Thursday.

Constantine has served as the King County Executive since 2009. His current term ends Jan. 1, 2026.

The Sound Transit Board of Directors is scheduled to vote on the new CEO appointment on March 27, and requires a supermajority vote at a public meeting.

Several local leaders advocated for Constantine's selection in a recent news release from Sound Transit.

Snohomish County Executive and Sound Transit Board Chair Dave Somers, Pierce County Executive and Sound Transit Board Vice Chair Ryan N. Mello, and King County Councilmember and Sound Transit Board Vice Chair Claudia Balducci released the following joint statement:

"We are pleased to put forward Dow Constantine for a vote of the Board. We are confident he has the knowledge, experience, and commitment to achieve Sound Transit’s goals and complete the ST3 package.

"Being CEO of Sound Transit is a tough job with many constituencies to serve, and Dow has proven over his career in public service that he can deliver large capital projects, successfully oversee a major transit agency, and foster partnerships across our region that are essential to make Sound Transit function at the highest possible level. We know this is a crucial time for the agency, and there are difficult and complex discussions on the near horizon, along with reforms that will require knowledge and commitment to continue forward. These include operational and maintenance challenges that need to be addressed immediately by an incoming CEO, increased accountability measures, as well as rising financial pressure from inflation and economic uncertainties. As Board leaders, our priority remains delivering on the voter-approved ST3 package, while operating a safe and dependable system.

"The search for a new CEO was competitive. The Board started with 60 applicants from around the world and narrowed the field from 15 to 5 to 3 and finally to 1. It was a thorough process with significant public input, vigorous discussions, and multiple panels that included transit riders, disability advocates, other regional transit agencies, and labor and economic development organizations.

"We are grateful to the many board members, agency staff, and community partners who provided valuable insights and have put their time and skills toward making sure we had an extensive and thoughtful CEO search process. We look forward to the Board’s decision on Thursday."

The Sound Transit Board of Directors meeting is scheduled for Thursday at 1:30 p.m.

The Source: Information in this story is from Sound Transit.

