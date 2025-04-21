Archdiocese of Seattle honors Pope Francis after death at 88

The Brief The Archdiocese of Seattle offers condolences following Pope Francis' death at 88 on Easter Monday. The Vatican confirmed the death, with Cardinal Kevin Ferrell praising Pope Francis' lifelong service to the Church.



The Archdiocese of Seattle is offering its condolences after Pope Francis died at 88 on Easter Monday.

In a Monday morning announcement, the Vatican confirmed Pope Francis, the 266th Bishop of Rome and sovereign of Vatican City, had died.

"At 7:35 this morning, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the home of the Father. His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and of his Church," said Cardinal Kevin Ferrell, the Vatican camerlengo.

The Archdiocese of Seattle expressed deep sorrow over Pope Francis’ death, praising his compassion, resilience and lifelong dedication to serving the marginalized and embodying Christ’s love.

Archbishop Paul D. Etienne, who was named archbishop of Seattle on Sept. 3, 2019, by Pope Francis, issued the following statement:

"I am deeply saddened at the news of the death of Pope Francis. I am also profoundly grateful for his years of witness to the Gospel. By his teaching and pastoral charity, he has reminded us that the hear of God is loving mercy and all people are called to exercise this mercy in all of our relationships. May Pope Francis now experience the same loving mercy from the living God he served so selflessly throughout his ministry and life. Please join me in praying for the peaceful repose of this good shepherd."

Read the full statement on the death of Pope Francis by the Archdiocese of Seattle

