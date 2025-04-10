Man arrested for shooting, killing innocent bystander on New Year's Eve in Seattle

The Brief A Bellevue man has been arrested for a Dec. 31 shooting. He is accused of killing an innocent bystander. Bail is set at $2 million for first degree murder.



A 23-year-old man is behind bars for the killing of a 29-year-old man in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood on New Year's Eve.

United States marshals arrested Charles Michael Heckman III on Monday, just over three months after the deadly shooting near the intersection of Broadway and Pike St. near the QFC at Harvard Market.

Prosecutors have now formally charged the suspect for the homicide. Right now, investigators do not know who Heckman's intended target was when they say he fired a gun in the early morning hours of Dec. 31, 2024.

What they're saying:

Following his arrest, he wrote the following letter to the victim's family. It is presented as written, including some grammatical errors.

"I'm apologizing for my actions and nothing was intended for or to your boy actualy for anyone and wish my actions and though process was way better than that."

What's next:

Heckman is being held on bail set at $2 million. He will be back in court on Apr. 23.

The Source: Information for this article comes from the Seattle Police Department.

