Authorities, first responders prepared to handle busy weekend in Seattle

Drivers are expected to have a nightmare of a time getting around the thousands of Taylor Swift ticket holders.

There may be a different group of fans that you need to watch out for. Some fans may decide to camp out on nearby streets and ramps – anywhere within ear shot.

Eras Tour tickets were hard to get. At previous cities, people have watched from close bridges, garages, and parking lots. The concern here are the overpasses facing Lumen Field. Police want to make sure no one is putting themselves in harm's way to get a glimpse of a concert.

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) said it's already staffed up to handle any 'fan-demonium.'

"We have plenty of troopers out that can handle the situations that may occur with the events, and then the other events," said trooper Rick Johnson with WSP. "We have troopers that are over on the south end of the county and in the metropolitan area. Everyone can travel and go from area to area if they need to assist other troopers."

As for those who decide to listen in from outside the stadium, the official word from WSP is: don't.

"Definitely, if we have people lined up on the freeway shoulder, much like you see when you go to the airport and people want to wait not in the cell phone parking lot, but out on the freeways—it's just not safe," said Johnson.

While you could get a look at Lumen Field from nearby overpasses, WSP said it is not safe for pedestrians or onlookers.

"Cars are traveling, people are frustrated with people doing that, and we just want—we want everyone to be safe," Trooper Johnson said.

As for nearby Seattle streets, the Seattle Police Department isn’t giving us an on-camera update on its planning. SPD sent out a statement instead:

"SPD will enact a comprehensive operational plan to maintain public safety. That includes an increased police presence, traffic management and enhanced communication. We encourage concert attendees to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to law enforcement and event staff."

As for medical emergencies, many of those are going to be the Seattle Fire Department’s problem, and that includes finding a way through all the attractions this weekend like Mariners games, the Capitol Hill Block Party, plus the additional 70,000 at Lumen Field on Saturday and Sunday.

"All of our units are stationed throughout the city to respond as fast as possible," said David Cuerpo with the fire department. "Our target is to respond in less than five minutes of being dispatched."

If you manage to make to your event, medic teams there will handle anything from dehydration, minor cuts, or stabilizing a person in need of more urgent medical attention.

But, getting you to a hospital in time shouldn’t be a problem.

"The traffic that we'll experience throughout the city is not going to be a factor, because our units are positioned throughout the city to respond as quickly as possible," said Cuerpo.

More advice for drivers from SFD is if you are going to take on the commute of heading to downtown this weekend, make sure your tank is full. You never know how long you might be sitting in traffic.

A tip for people taking Washington State Ferries across the water—leaving your car at home is your best option if you don't want to risk a boat filling up. You can bike, scooter or just walk on and that will better assure your spot on the ferry.