DOH announces 'Be Well WA' health initiative

The Washington State Department of Health launched a new program that will focus on the health and well-being of Washingtonians.

On Thursday, the department announced it created the "Be Well WA" initiative to help people in Washington live healthy, and make positive changes in their lives, families and communities.

The department said the campaign was created as a response to feedback from the community after the struggles and challenges many went through during the pandemic.

"We want individuals to reimagine what wellness looks like," said Umair A. Shah, MD, MPH, Secretary of Health. "Often health and wellness can feel overwhelming, especially keeping up with societies’ demands. However, we know small, everyday actions can lead to big improvements in the long-term when it comes to health."

Be Well WA promotes four pillars of health:

Movement: Moving your body every day.

Emotional well-being: Tuning into the body and mind to help manage stress and emotions.

Nourishment: Fueling your body with nutritional food, rest, and recovery.

Social connection: Forming positive relationships with others.

"The health and happiness of all people in Washington is at the core of 'Be Well WA,'" said Elizabeth Perez, Chief of Public Affairs and Equity, DOH. "By working with schools, partners, communities, and organizations, we're meeting people where they are and encouraging simple actions to improve people's lives, inside and out, regardless of age, financial constraints, time limitations, and abilities."

