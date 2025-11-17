Beached humpback whale euthanized in Oregon after fishing line entanglement

The Brief A humpback whale that was beached outside Yachats, Oregon was euthanized Monday afternoon, officials said. The whale was seemingly healthy, but was caught up in derelict fishing lines offshore, which caused it to become beached. A researcher from Cascadia Research Collective said the situation shines light on informing people on the entanglements of whales and fishing.



A humpback whale captured the attention of Oregon residents when it was found beached in San Marine, just outside Yachats. The whale had to be euthanized Monday afternoon, officials said.

What we know:

Wildlife rescue teams spent Sunday working to save the whale, including giving it IV fluids overnight and covering it with blankets to cool it.

The whale was seemingly healthy but was caught up in derelict fishing lines offshore, which caused it to become beached.

The whale was measured and was 26 feet. At this size, it was probably a one-year-old and weighed roughly between 30,000 and 40,000 pounds. Humpbacks are born at 15-feet and 1500 lbs.

Considering the mother weans them between 24-27 feet, this whale was either still a calf being nursed by the mother or a recently weaned yearling.

What they're saying:

"What we wanted to do is see if we could help effect a rescue or re-float of the whale. Typically, when larger whales are beached, they can experience organ injury and damage from being out of the water," John Calambokidis from Cascadia Research Collective said.

When the organs are injured and damaged, it can be difficult for the whales to survive. Calambokidis said among the options being considered, one was euthanasia.

The beached whale galvanized and mobilized members of the community in the rescue effort, bringing 30 to 40 community members to the beach, where they helped pull on the rope to try to turn the whale and pull it into the ocean. Some even brought materials and coffee to assist.

Calambokidis said it became clear after a few hours Monday, that they were not going to be successful in their rescue attempt.

Crew efforts to get the whale out to sea at high tide earlier in the day were unsuccessful.

Why you should care:

Although frustrated and sad, Calambokidis said this situation is going to represent an opportunity that shines light on informing people on the entanglements of whales and fishing.

Most entanglements do not get reported, and even when they do, Calambokidis said there is insufficient data on how the whales become entangled with the gear.

"We're hoping even though our rescue effort failed, we can get some really valuable information on this," Calambokidis said.

Jim Rice, the program director of OSU’s Oregon Marine Mammal Stranding Network, told FOX 12 that the whale was being euthanized, and then it will be buried in place.

