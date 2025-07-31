Investigation underway after 'suspicious' house fire in Seattle's Beacon Hill neighborhood

The Brief Seattle firefighters are investigating the cause of a two-alarm fire that broke out in a detached garage in the Beacon Hill neighborhood. About 80 firefighters responded, controlling the blaze within 20 minutes and preventing it from spreading to a nearby home.



Investigators are looking into what started a garage fire Thursday morning in Seattle's Beacon Hill neighborhood.

Melted garbage and recycling bins after suspicious house fire in Beacon Hill. (FOX 13 Seattle)

What we know:

At around 5:20 a.m., crews responded to multiple reports of a garage fire near 17th Avenue South and South College Street.

When crews arrived, there was a well-involved fire at a detached two-story garage with a living space above it. The fire was extending to a nearby home, prompting a request for additional resources.

About 75 to 80 firefighters arrived on the scene and got the fire under control within 20 minutes. The adjacent home was searched, and no one was found inside. Nearby structures were evacuated as a precaution.

The fire also affected a utility pole located next to the detached garage, causing power lines to fall into the backyard and an adjacent alleyway. Seattle City Light was called to de-energize the lines, and access to the area was restricted for safety.

This is the third fire in the area in 24 hours. About a mile away, there were two intentionally set fires in the Mount Baker and Columbia City neighborhoods on Wednesday morning.

Officials are calling Thursday's fire suspicious, but it's not known if the fire is related to Wednesday's fires.

The investigation remains ongoing.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Seattle Fire Department.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Suspect arrested after Lummi Nation officer shot multiple times in Whatcom County

Bryan Kohberger trial: Attorney assesses scathing statement by victim's sister

Driver kills 2 in Puyallup, WA, arrested for DUI vehicular homicide

Bryan Kohberger in court: Expert talks body language during family statements

Filipino immigration advocates in WA launch national alliance

Police make 2 arrests for March stabbing in Marysville

Here's when, where to see the Blue Angels in Seattle

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.