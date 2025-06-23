Hundreds pack Bellingham City Council for LGBTQ+ ordinance

The Brief Bellingham City Council is considering an ordinance to enhance protections for the LGBTQ+ community. The ordinance aims to prevent discrimination in housing, policing, and healthcare access. Over 200 people attended the council meeting, showing strong public interest and support.



Bellingham City Council members could soon vote on a new anti-discrimination ordinance to further protect transgender and other members of the LGBTQ+ community in the city.

The backstory:

The ordinance would create a new chapter of the Bellingham municipal code that would spell out the city's commitment to equal treatment and services for everyone, regardless of their sexual orientation.

The city council meeting was packed Monday night with more than 200 people as council members discussed the ordinance.

In short, the ordinance would mean that landlords can't discriminate against the LGBTQ+ community. Police must treat everyone fairly and investigate hate crimes where appropriate. It would also protect them from a nationwide effort to restrict their access to healthcare.

City council members are reportedly in favor of the new ordinance.

There were so many people who showed up for Monday night's public meeting, it lasted late into the evening.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

