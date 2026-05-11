Seattle legend Bill Nye celebrated at Madame Tussauds New York

The Brief Bill Nye the Science Guy was honored and immortalized Thursday at Madame Tussauds New York, with his own lifelike wax figure. Nye's influence on learning impacted young people across the country, with his emphasis on hands-on learning, curiosity for the sciences and the art of clear communication. Nye played an active role in the Seattle scene, appearing on not only the local "Almost Live!" show as the iconic Bill Nye the Science Guy, but further volunteering as a science explainer at the Pacific Science Center on weekends alongside additional commitments to the community.



One of Seattle's science legends was celebrated Thursday, not only for his ability to make science digestible for youth across the country, but for his influence beyond the classroom.

Bill Nye the Science Guy was honored at Madame Tussauds New York, capturing his legacy and spirit through his own lifelike wax figure.

What we know:

The figure demonstrates Nye in action; depicting him in a pose that suggests his teaching, with an expressive and open pose. His energetic nature inspired young people to engage in interactive learning and build a sense of curiosity for the sciences and the world of knowledge. His keen ability to present, teach and communicate effectively is showcased through the figure.

(Credit: Madame Tussauds New York via Merlin Entertainment )

What they're saying:

"Wow! It's very impressive. Looks just like me. It's beautiful. It's quite an honor. Thank you for including me in this historic exhibit. Madame Tussauds goes back to when I was a little kid." — Bill Nye at the reveal

The backstory:

The process that goes into each wax figure is a meticulous one, requiring intensive coordination with each muse. From precise measurements to hours of sculpting, molding and painting, the artists worked tirelessly to get his figure just right.

The wax figure is styled in a classic and polished look, donated by Nye himself. All the clothing and accessories featured were donated, reinforcing the authenticity of each figure that uphold the reputation of Madam Tussauds figures. The hairstyle chosen was selected by Nye as well, from a look he was satisfied with.

(Credit: Madame Tussauds New York via Merlin Entertainment )

"Bill Nye represents curiosity, creativity, and the importance of scientific thinking. This figure reflects not only his likeness, but the energy and enthusiasm he’s brought to science education for decades. We’re so thrilled to have him among our collection to advocate for science, exploration and innovation." — Tiago Mogadouro, General Manager of Madame Tussauds New York

Dig deeper:

The figure is designed to reinforce the importance of making science accessible to guests of all ages, encouraging interaction and reminding all of his hands-on approach to learning.

Nye was incredibly influential when it came to the importance of learning and understanding the sciences, and the goal of the figure was to bring an emphasis to his impact.

Bill Nye's ties to Seattle

Local perspective:

After graduating from Cornell University, Nye moved to Seattle in 1977 to work as a mechanical engineer for Boeing. Impressively, his contribution to the aviation industry is still flying today, as he invented a hydraulic resonance suppressor tube, still used today on the Boeing 747.

Remember the iconic local show, "Almost Live!"? Nye joined Seattle's version of Saturday Night Live in 1986, serving as the resident "science guy," on Seattle's PBS station, KCTS-TV. The iconic laboratory set where the show was filmed was actually a converted warehouse in Seattle’s Pioneer Square neighborhood.

Before the national show, he hosted Fabulous Wetlands (1989), a short educational program for the Washington State Department of Ecology filmed at the Nisqually National Wildlife Refuge.

Nye was also an active citizen when he was living in WA, volunteering as a "Science Explainer" at the Pacific Science Center on weekends, serving on the Seattle Bicycle Advisory Board from 1992 to 1994. More recently, he acted as a spokesperson for WSDOT's "Good To Go!" tolling system.

Though he spends much of his time in Los Angeles and New York for his work with The Planetary Society and various media projects, Nye still maintains a residence on Mercer Island. He is frequently spotted at local events, such as lectures at the University of Washington or Seattle's Town Hall.

The Source: Information in this story came from a Merlin Entertainment press release and original FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

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