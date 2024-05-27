Bill Walton, two-time NBA champion, dead at 71

article

Bill Walton, an NBA legend, died Monday at the age of 71, the NBA announced on behalf of his family.

Walton starred for John Wooden's UCLA Bruins before becoming a Basketball Hall of Famer and one of the biggest stars in basketball broadcasting.

A statement said the two-time NBA champion died after a prolonged battle with cancer.

Walton, who was enshrined in the Hall of Fame in 1993, was larger than life, on the court and off.

His NBA career — disrupted by chronic foot injuries — lasted only 468 games with Portland, then San Diego and eventually Los Angeles Clippers and Boston. He averaged 13.3 points and 10.5 rebounds in those games, neither of those numbers exactly record-setting.

Still, his impact on the game was massive.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver called Walton "one of a kind" and said he redefined the center position over the course of his career.

He was the NBA’s MVP in the 1977-78 season, a two-time champion as a player and a member of both the NBA’s 50th anniversary and 75th anniversary teams.

Before that, a college career brought two champions at UCLA and a three-time national player of the year.

Walton’s most famous game was the 1973 NCAA title game, UCLA against Memphis, in which he shot an incredible 21 for 22 from the field and led the Bruins to another national championship.

Silver added that what he remembers most, though, about Walton was his "zest for life."

"He was a regular presence at league events – always upbeat, smiling ear to ear and looking to share his wisdom and warmth."

Walton had been calling Pac-12 games for ESPN since 2012.

