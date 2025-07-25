WA wildlife officials investigate bear sighting report at Golden Gardens Park

People in Seattle’s Ballard neighborhood are roaring about news of a possible black bear sighting on the northern corner of Golden Gardens Park.

Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) said it received a "second-hand report" of the sighting on a trail near View Avenue Northwest on July 22.

What they're saying:

"You never know what you’re going to find when you come down here," said Mike Geyer, who lives near the bear sighting. "This is theirs, not ours. And they let us hang out here a little bit. Whether it’s the ducks, coyotes, or bears, that’s what Ballard is about."

"I’ve never heard such a thing! I didn’t know bears came here. I’ve seen coyotes and other wildlife, but I’ve never heard of a bear being around," said longtime Ballard resident Ari Hjelle. "It’s kind of exciting actually!"

Residents speak to recent reports of a possible bear sighting in Golden Gardens Park. (Left to right: Sheila Sandusky, Mike Geyer, Ari Hjelle)

A member of the "My Ballard" group on Facebook posted about her experience during the sighting. She claimed she was running on a trail through the woods at the park when she spotted a possible black bear.

WDFW said, "At this time, we do not have verified reports or photos of a bear in this area. We have also been in contact with Seattle Parks and Recreation and as of late yesterday, July 24, they had not received reports of a bear in Seattle parks."

Still, neighbors said it’s very likely the bear was in their neck of the woods, just as several other wildlife have been spotted in their area.

"Excited to hear that there’s so much wildlife around us. A little worried about the kitties and dogs in the neighborhood, but they seem to survive the coyotes, so I imagine they can take on a bear if they need to," said Geyer.

Local perspective:

Though black bears are uncommon west of I-5 on the eastern side of Puget Sound, WDFW confirmed there was a verified black bear sighting at Golden Gardens Park in 2009. The state said verified sightings over the years also occurred in Lake Forest Park and Shoreline.

With Seattle surrounded by lush greenbelts, neighbors think the bear was probably just looking for the bare necessities.

"They’re migrating, they need food," said Sheila Sandusky, who lived in Ballard near Golden Gardens Park for 70 years.

WDFW said the state is a black bear habitat, with an estimate of about 22,000 black bears in Washington. Officials said the animal is most abundant on the Kitsap Peninsula.

Dig deeper:

Food attractants should be removed to prevent bears from poking around. WDFW offered the following guidance for property owners:

Keep your garbage and recycling locked up until trash day.

Take down seed and liquid bird feeders, and pick fruit trees.

Clean your barbecue grill after each use and store it in a secure area.

Feed pets inside if possible, or only put out a single serving and remove food and bowls when they’re done eating.

Store all pet, livestock, and human food where bears can’t smell or see it. Never intentionally feed bears or allow them to be comfortable around people — this can cause problems for both bears and people.

Feeding or intentionally attracting black bears is illegal in Washington state under RCW 77.15.790.

WDFW said anyone who encounters a bear should make their presence known.

"Just make yourself big and noisy. And they’ll be more afraid of you than you are of them. And if by chance they have cubs, don’t get between mom and cubs," said Sandusky.

Despite the name, black bears can also be brown, blonde, or cinnamon in color. WDFW has more information on its website about avoiding conflicts with black bears.

Urgent reports of bears or other potentially dangerous wildlife that present public safety concerns can be submitted to WDFW by calling 360-902-2936, emailing WILDCOMM@dfw.wa.gov, submitting an online report, or by calling 911.

The Source: Information in this story came from original FOX 13 Seattle interviews.

