Seattle police release bodycam of Belltown officer-involved shooting

Seattle police have released body-worn camera footage from an officer-involved shooting that recently happened in the Belltown neighborhood.

The backstory:

On the afternoon of May 30, a shooting involving a Seattle police officer occurred at the corner of 3rd Avenue and Wall Street.

According to police, an officer fired at a suspect during a foot pursuit after he pointed a gun at officers multiple times. The officer did not hit the suspect.

The suspect was allegedly seen selling drugs prior to the chase. He later dropped his weapon and surrendered to police.

Seattle police named the officer in the shooting as Officer Patrick Satterwhite, who has been with the department for seven years. He is now on administrative leave as the investigation into the shooting continues.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Seattle Police Department.

