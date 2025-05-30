Seattle police investigate officer-involved shooting in Belltown

The Brief Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Seattle's Belltown neighborhood. Authorities say it happened before 1 p.m. near 3rd Ave. and Battery St.



Police are investigating a shooting involving an officer in Seattle's Belltown neighborhood.

(SDOT)

What they're saying:

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), the incident happened at 3rd Avenue and Battery Street at around 12:20 p.m.

In a press conference, SPD Chief Shon Barnes said that two officers on the department's bike team were conducting active patrols in the Belltown neighborhood. During the patrol, officers observed a person selling narcotics on the street. Based on their observations, they developed probable cause to arrest him.

When officers approached, the man ran away toward 3rd Avenue. The pursuit continued along 3rd Avenue, and the suspect pointed a handgun at officers. The officers took cover and continued their pursuit.

The suspect then pointed his gun a second time, and one of the officers fired multiple shots.

The suspect dropped his weapon, surrendered to police and was taken into custody without further incident.

According to Chief Barnes, no one was injured in the shooting.

As standard protocol, the officer will be placed on administrative leave while the investigation continues.

At the time, the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) issued an alert stating that both northbound and southbound lanes of 3rd Avenue between Cedar Street and Bell Street were blocked due to police activity.

Traffic officials urged the public to use alternate routes.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as soon as it becomes available.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Seattle Police Department and the Seattle Department of Transportation.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

A religious group held a protest outside Seattle City Hall. Here's why

LIVE: Updates on Seattle's Tuesday protest, arrests, more

Crews battle Second Creek Fire near Leavenworth, WA

2 injured in separate Seattle shootings

Teen, child killed in Lacey, WA mobile home fire

Crews investigate explosion at Woodinville, WA hardware store

College Inn Pub announces closure after 50 years in Seattle

Dave's Hot Chicken to open 4 new locations in Seattle area. Here's where

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.