'Buddy' the dog missing after being stolen by 17-time convicted felon neighbor

The Brief A Seattle dog owner seeks public help to find her stolen dog, Buddy, taken by a neighbor. The suspect, a 17-time convicted felon, has been charged with felony theft but Buddy remains missing. Authorities urge anyone with information on Buddy's whereabouts to contact 911.



A Seattle dog owner is pleading for the public's help to find her beloved family pet after he was stolen by a 17-time convicted felon.

Buddy, a three-year-old "micro bully" dog, escaped his owner's yard back in July.

Image 1 of 4 ▼

One of the owner's neighbors snagged Buddy and told another neighbor that he would give him back, according to police.

But, the neighbor never did, and he even denied having Buddy in the first place.

"It's like having a family member kidnapped. I cared for that dog, like it's my baby. He was very loving because he was loved. My family, they miss him. They always are asking for updates. Each time I talk about it it's like opening that wound again like the first day he was taken," said Feshea Black, Buddy's owner.

Seattle police arrested the neighbor while investigating a different crime. He was identified as Jose Antonio Haughton, who they say is a 17-time convicted felon.

Prosecutors say during the investigation, police obtained surveillance video of Haughton's home, and Buddy could be seen inside his home.

Video also captured Haughton wrapping Buddy in a blanket and stuffing him in a car.

Haughton has been charged with felony theft in this case, which he pleaded not guilty to.

Prosecutors say their case against Haughton is strong, but they just want to find Buddy, who remains missing.

"We hope that someone sees that picture and I think everyone involved wants that dog to come home safely," said Casey McNerthey, with the King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office.

The owner says someone might have Buddy, not knowing he is stolen. If you see Buddy or have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to call 911.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Massive WA drug, gun trafficking group busted, 10 arrested

4 pm sunsets to return to Seattle. Here's when

ID killer Bryan Kohberger gets money while claiming he can't pay victims: prosecutors

On a hot streak: FOX 13's Aaron Levine wins 3rd straight Jeopardy episode

Family files lawsuit against Seattle following teen's death at Gas Works Park

US Navy aircraft crash in South China Sea; USS Nimitz returns to WA

Washington food banks see more traffic as SNAP benefits set to end

Seattle groups gear up to help Jamaica after Hurricane Melissa

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.