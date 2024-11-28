Holiday travel: Busiest day of the week at Seattle airport

Across the country, thousands of travelers are taking to the skies to celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday.

SEA Airport was packed Wednesday as some of those passengers got on their way to their holiday destinations.

Wednesday was by far the busiest travel day of the week. We talked to passengers who said the airport was indeed crowded, but flights were running smoothly.

Perry Cooper, SEA Airport Spokesperson, credited TSA staffing and passengers who prepared and arrived early.

"Whatever is happening, we just go with the flow," said Zana Oblas, from Kalispell, Montana, traveling to Seattle.

Some Thanksgiving travelers, like Oblas, were flying through SEA Airport with more than just luggage.

"Her first flight, she did really good," said Oblas, pointing to her dog. "This is Peggy, and her tusk."

Peggy, the Jack Russell Chihuahua mix, also rode high in the sky. She's pictured smiling into the camera below.

"As you can see, she does have an under-bite, we call it her tusk," said Zara. "She has a great smile, she really does."

With more than 177,000 travelers expected to pass through the airport, Peggy offered crowds a type of stress relief that only her adorable under-bite could provide.

"She does make friends wherever she goes, everyone always notices her," said Zara. "We made sure we were up front so we could get on and get off as easily as possible."

While some airline counters had long lines, airport spokesperson Perry Cooper said security lines only had an average of a 5 to 10 minute wait on Wednesday afternoon. The security lines on Wednesday night also appeared to be running smoothly.

"TSA staffed all of our lanes here today to the point we didn’t even have to use our alternative checkpoint," said Perry Cooper, SEA Airport Spokesperson.

One of the bigger problems at the airport is congestion on Airport Drive.

Officials suggest you enter the south parking garage entrance from 182nd and International Boulevard, pay for an hour of parking there and then walk to pick up your friends or family from the garage. That way, they say you can avoid Airport Drive altogether.

For one couple that FOX 13 talked to, it wasn't the flights, but catching a bus to Anacortes, then a ferry to Orcas Island, that had them worried.

"Just praying the rest of our travels go as smoothly as they have been and that we get there in time for Thanksgiving," said Jonathan Loewenberg, traveling from Los Angeles to Orcas Island.

"Fingers crossed we make it to the last ferry," said Lan Kao, traveling from Loas Angeles to Orcas Island.

Meantime, we met a trio of cousins that packed in some extra holiday cheer, reuniting at baggage claim.

"I’m lucky to have people by my side, just like that warm and fuzzy feeling at Christmas Eve. Everyone is here. It’s like being wrapped around in a warm, nice blanket," said Kye Luxtrum, an 8-year-old from the Spanaway area.

As they left to meet their own family, Zana and Peggy wished happy tails to all travelers this weekend.

"This is her city coat. You have to be stylin' to go in the city," said Oblas, showing off Peggy's puffy dog coat. "Happy Thanksgiving!"

MORE NEWS FROM FOX SEATTLE

Wife found bloodied, accused of Thanksgiving Eve killing in Parkland, WA

Earthquake reported near WA's Mount St. Helens

Winter storm could impact Thanksgiving travel

When to travel, not travel in WA for Thanksgiving

WA governor-elect Bob Ferguson announces subcommittee to fight Project 2025

Driver charged with DUI, vehicular assault after semi-truck crash in Tacoma

Popular California-based chain Mountain Mike's Pizza to open in WA

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily Fox Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX Seattle FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.