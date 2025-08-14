Former Bed Bath & Beyond site becomes Seattle's newest contemporary art center

The Brief A former Bed Bath & Beyond in downtown Seattle has been transformed into a new contemporary art center called Cannonball Arts, a collaboration between the producers of Bumbershoot and the Muckleshoot Indian Tribe. The 66,000-square-foot space will showcase diverse, interactive art and host year-round events to amplify Pacific Northwest artists and help revitalize the downtown core.



The former site of a Bed Bath & Beyond store in Downtown Seattle has been transformed into a contemporary art center, through a collaboration between New Rising, the producers of the Bumbershoot Arts & Music Festival, and the Muckleshoot Indian Tribe.

Cannonball Arts is a 66,000-square-foot, two-story art space located at 1930 Third Avenue. It will host year-round art exhibits, concerts, fashion shows, art markets and a variety of pop-up events, and will share the eccentric and playful tone of Bumbershoot Music Festival, giving producers at New Rising Sun a platform to amplify and exhibit Pacific Northwest artists.

"We built Cannonball Arts at a scale and ambition that matches our confidence and passion towards creatives living in the Pacific Northwest," said Joe Paganelli, CEO of New Rising Sun, the production company behind Bumbershoot.

(Cannonball Arts)

The center will also offer a wide range of ever-rotating interactive works like a large whale skeleton sculpture by Casey Curran, to a collection of non-functional, artist-designed sneakers made of materials like wood, ceramics, paper and metal, with each shoe available for purchase.

Additional exhibits include a virtual reality amusement park ride by Brent Watanabe and a 9-foot mechanical soft-form sculpture by Stephanie Metz.

The center's grand opening party is scheduled for Friday, Aug. 15, before officially opening its doors on Thursday, Aug. 21. Tickets and more information are available on Cannonball Arts' website.

The Source: Information in this story came from the organizers of Cannonball Arts.

