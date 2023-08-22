Carjacking suspect arrested in Kent with assistance from K9 Atena

Police arrested a carjacking suspect in Kent early Friday morning, thanks to the help of K9 Atena.

According to the Kent Police Department (KPD), the carjacked a vehicle at gunpoint in Federal Way, and fled from police. KPD officers were then dispatched to the area to assist in the search.

Authorities say the suspect eventually drove off the road and crashed through a barrier on the corner of 55th Ave. S and S 227th St.

KPD officers found the stolen BMW 328 down an embankment in a ravine.

Featured article

Officers hiked down to the car, but found it empty with a gun on the seat.

The KPD then deployed K9 Atena, who found the suspect hiding 200 yards away in the greenbelt surrounding the ravine at around 1:20 a.m. Authorities say she tracked him down in just a few minutes.

The suspect, a man in his mid-20s, was taken into custody and booked for first-degree robbery by the Federal Way Police Department.